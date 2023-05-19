Education Spotlight — Damara Hamil, Okay

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Throughout high school I’ve maintained at 4.0 GPA and in my recent years I started taking concurrent classes to raise my GPA knowing that I was in the running for valedictorian and salutatorian and now holding my GPA at a 4.023. I did this by being persistent with making sure all my work was completed, asking questions when needed, and made sure it was all completed within a timely manner, and of course, praying and keeping my faith in God knowing that He was always there to help me and guide me through all my tough times and obstacles that I was faced with."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is very important to me, because I strive to do better and be greater every day because I know who is watching me from above and rooting for me every day. I always wanna make sure I’m making them proud; they are the ones who push me to be better, to you think smarter, and be more efficient with everything I do."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have had to work very hard for this accomplishment. For me being smart, doesn’t come easy in order for me to retain information. I have to study and read over materials multiple times for even grasping the concept or understanding the material so many countless nights have been spent of late studying after long days of games or practices."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are finishing my basics at Connors will and also finishing my pre-requisite for nursing school. Then I would graduate in the fall of 2023 from Connors and go into the spring of 2024 starting nursing school at UCO. This summer I also plan on getting my real estate license because I aspire to have more than one occupation. I believe there’s too many things out there to just decide on one thing."
Name: Damara Hamil
City of residence: Muskogee
School grade: Okay High School 12th grade
Activities and duties at school: Volleyball, basketball, FCCLA member and chapter officer, secretary for my class.
School honors and awards: I am in the national Honor Society, as well as competing nationally in star events for FCCLA.
Community activities/honors: I attend Timothy Baptist Church
