Education Spotlight — David Adams

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being a member of the core group planning and chaperoning 4-H trips to Washington, D.C., for a number of years remains one of the top achievements from my employment. There have been countless other projects, but as I think back, presenting leadership workshops on the steps of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., tops the list. But looking at the picture of a group of kids under the Eiffel Tower who worked their tails off to deserve the opportunity to be there is amazing, as well."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Bringing my 15 years of educational and leadership experience from OSU Extension and three years experience more recently with Muskogee Parks and Recreation allows me to bring a different perspective to my educational style in my middle school classroom. I have years of stories to make the 'why' learn this as engaging as the 'what' we are learning."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have Bachelor's and Master's of Science degrees from Oklahoma State University. More importantly, all the years of experience from my previous employment. As a 4-H educator I taught, trained, recruited, raised funds, organized events, planned trips and hosted contests to provide opportunities for youth in our county. Managing Hatbox Events Center provided me with a new perspective on sales, project estimation, and event planning."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Teach middle school math and science providing a foundation for students to launch into their high school experience and life beyond."
NAME: David Adams.
SCHOOL POSITION: Middle School Math and Science teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-grade math; eighth-grade algebra; seventh-grade life science; eighth-grade physical science.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I'm new to having my own classroom but bring years of experience in education with me. Past employment includes 15 years serving as a 4-H Extension Educator with Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in the Muskogee County office. I spent an amazing amount of time organizing and hosting camps, fairs, leadership retreats, lock-ins, contests and planning/chaperoning educational trips to locations including: Washington, D.C., Grand Canyon, France, Ireland, Germany, and Switzerland. But one aspect of the job I enjoyed immensely was teaching classroom enrichment programs involving science, robotics, and water quality. I'm excited to bring my years of experience and training using the age old 4-H model of "Learn by Doing" to my classroom. Kids with hands-on experiments to bring math and science classes to life to promote excitement and wonder!"
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of Exchange Club of Muskogee who raise thousands of dollars per year for local kids charities. You can normally find me at the cook-off helping with site preparations or at Okie Jeep Jam on a piece of equipment keeping the Jeep trails open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.