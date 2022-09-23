Education Spotlight — Diane Raigoza

Diane Raigoza

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?

"The best highlight is that I have made my parents proud, because I graduated."

Why is this accomplishment important for you?

"My momma always told me I can do anything I set my mind to. And I did!"

How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?

"With the difficulties of life, I kept going to classes and finally finished with a degree."

What plans do you have for the future?

"I plan on learning everything I can to help students read, write, and understand mathematics. I am engaged and look forward to family time."

NAME: Diane Raigoza.

SCHOOL POSITION: First grade teacher at Pershing Elementary.

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.

ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I am a first grade teacher and am loving it! I love reading with the children and getting to know each one of them. They are so precious, and they love math time." 

