Education Spotlight — Donna Cochran

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "Being chosen Pershing Site Teacher of the Year. I was chosen by my peers to receive this honor. To be honest, I feel very humbled and blessed because all the teachers are excellent educators."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I was chosen by my peers, and for me, I take that in a high regards because we have so many exceptional educators that could have been chosen."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "Loving on students and my colleagues and wanting to see each of them achieve their goals, which I consider not difficult to do at all."
What plans do you have for the future? "I plan on becoming an instructional specialist or assistant principal. Then eventually, a principal of a school. I want to continue to grow in my educational journey and share with others."
NAME: Donna Cochran.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Pershing Elementary third grade teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Principal Leadership Committee, Gifted and Talented Teacher. "During the summer I participate within the school district by being involved in the RISE Program or summer school. The RISE program is a home where female teenagers stay that have been part of human trafficking. While in this program they not only receive counseling, but they receive an education so they can still earn credits to graduate or focus on their GED. I have taught summer school for a number of years.
"Throughout the school year and summer I attend extracurricular activities after school. To see the students face when they see their teacher outside of the classroom is such joy. It's about building relationships outside the four walls of a school building not only with the students, but families as well."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Pershing Site Teacher of the Year 2020-2021, Pershing Teacher of the Month January 2021, Pershing Teacher of the Month, October 2019.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I have been strongly involved within the church I attend. My husband and I were youth pastors of one of the largest youth groups within the community for a number of years before pioneering our current church. Every summer I attend youth and kids camp which I am part of the leadership team of over a thousand young people. Within our church we focus on the children and families who have physical and spiritual needs. During the holidays we ensure that each child has a Christmas and the families have a food basket at Thanksgiving and Christmas along with back to school clothes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.