Education Spotlight — Donna Simmons

"My highest accomplishment is to have students pass their Cosmetology State Board and go to work. I have also written and reviewed the Milady’s Cosmetology book, Esthetics Standard and Advanced Esthetics, nail technician and barbering books that not only is used here at Indian Capital Technology Center but is used in schools all over the United States. I am constantly learning and to better myself as a teacher in education and in the cosmetology industry to better myself and students."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I couldn’t say it any better than Indian Capital Technology Center vision: To develop world-class leaders for the workplace."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been in the business for over 31 years. I do it because I love it. What makes me so proud is to see what my students have become and what they will become."
What plans do you have for the future?
"To continue my education. I worked a long time at the Indian Capital Technology Center. Grow old with my wonderful husband Billy and watch our beautiful grandchild Angelina, Miah, Riley, Joey, Hunter and Evan grow up."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Donna Simmons.
SCHOOL POSITION: "Indian Capital Technology Center Muskogee Campus, High School Cosmetology. I have 31 years' experience as a cosmetologist. Out of those years, I have 15-year experience as a master cosmetology instructor."
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I teach the High School cosmetology program. I have two cosmetology high school classes that are from Muskogee and surrounding schools. I teach the students theory where they learn more than just hair and beauty. They have to learn general sciences, infection control, general anatomy and physiology, structure of hair, nails and skin, basic chemistry, business skills as well as practical salon skills to help them pass the State Board of Cosmetology and get them ready to work in the cosmetology industry."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I have been honored to be an educator for over 15 years. I have students that have graduated and are now working all over Oklahoma and the United States, where they work in salons, own/manage or work in the business doing hair, nails and aesthetics or working Broadway and film."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I like to be involved with our community where I have done hair and makeup for theater, Broadway and film. I also have taught the Look Good, Feel Better for American Cancer Society and have done wigs for cancer patients."
