Education Spotlight — Dr. Greg Owens

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it, and how did you do it?
"I am a Doctor of Chiropractic and practiced for 16 years and then decided to go into teaching like most of my family. My father was a teacher/coach for 13 years and then became a doctor. I did it the other way. I accomplished this with hard work and perseverance. Education is one thing that can not be taken away from you and opens a lot of doors in life, so you can change your career if you choose to."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This career as a teacher is important to me, so maybe I can get a few students excited about science and STEM activities. I just want to show how important education is to the students and show real world science we use every day."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Like most people, I had to work to achieve my goals. In college I went to school year-round to make it happen a little faster. All you have to do is never give up, don’t take the easy road, take the right road, word from my dad, that is the way I have always tried to live my life."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are to teach at Fort Gibson until I retire and then help in education as long as I can."
NAME: Dr. Greg Owens.
SCHOOL POSITION: Science teacher at Fort Gibson High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: "I live in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and moved here one year ago."
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I teach Honors Physical Science, Honors Biology and Anatomy at the high school, and I am in charge of lunch detention."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I have been the department head at Broken Arrow High School and an all state physician."
