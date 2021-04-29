Education Spotlight — Dustin Tatham

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "I would have to say that my biggest accomplishment happens every May when I watch students who were once hopeless find their purpose and walk across that stage to receive their diploma. The second honor would be receiving Teacher of the Year recommendation by my peers. I never dreamed I would be TOY for my peers, however, I am reminded daily that my students give me that honor."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "To me, it is an honor because my peers are the ones who vote and choose the Teacher of the Year. Having them feel like that I am doing my job at a higher level that represents them and our school is a huge honor."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "To be honest I feel like that I do what every coworker, whether it be another teacher, secretary, or custodian at Muskogee Rougher Alternative Academy, does and that is giving my best to each student every minute of every day from the start of school till the end."
What plans do you have for the future? "I plan to have a long career in education. My plans are to go back to school and become a principal at some point in the future, so that I can help others fulfill their dreams and ambitions to educate the youth of our communities and our state."
NAME: Dustin Tatham.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Muskogee Rougher Alternative Academy. Social studies and credit recovery teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Sallisaw.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "Outside of teaching social studies and credit recovery I also am anAdvisory Group leader which includes ICAP and preparing the students for life outside of the classroom. I participate daily in student engagement and building relationships outside of the normal classroom, such as engaging with them in a friendly game of basketball during my lunch time."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Muskogee Rougher Alternative Academy Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "The majority of my community activities are centered around my church and the activities that we provide. The church puts on Vacation Bible School every summer. I am also a volunteer first responder. Sometimes being the first on scene reminds me just how precious life is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.