Education Spotlight — Earl Cobb

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Started at Bacone, got my Associate of Arts there, went to Northeastern and got my teaching degree. Taken numerous courses in programming and AP coursed in programming. I also went to OBU and got my ministerial studies degree."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I want students to understand that education is a lifetime thing. It's not just get out of high school and you're done. I tell my students the day I quit learning is the day they put me in the grave. There's always something new to learn out there. You never know it all."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"A lot of extra hours outside of school, especially my ministerial degree, because I did that on top of my teaching and plus, I was pastoring a church. I also run a farm in Okay, so I had a number of things going on. It was fun, but it was taxing, all the hours I had to put in to get it done."
What plans do you have for the future?
"At the end of 2022, I am retiring from teaching. I love my kids at school. I'm going to miss them, and I'm going to miss some of my comrades. I want to spend a little more time with my church and a little more time with my grandkids and my farm."
NAME: Earl Cobb.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Computer repair Microsoft Office and head IT person at Muskogee High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Head IT person, head of MHS department, printing programs. Help wherever it's needed.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Merit Award from Professional Oklahoma Educators; Teacher of the Month several times.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Pastor a church in Braggs, help in the community. Worked with Bridges Out of Poverty, teaching people about Excel.
