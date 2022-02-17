Education Spotlight — Elbin Carillo

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Highest honor so far is being DRS Student of the Year. I try to get along with peers and be a good friend. I do all my school work to my best ability and on time. I try to be helpful in any way I can."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It has made my family proud of who I have become."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I don't feel I had to do much more work to receive the honor. I feel I was just recognized for the work I had been doing."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Excited to begin and enjoy my senior year!"
NAME: Elbin Carrillo
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Oklahoma School for the Blind, 10th grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oklahoma City.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Jazz band, Wrestling team, Goalball, Boy Scouts, FCCLA, Track/Field Team.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Academic award in wrestling.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Department of Rehabilitation Services Student of the Year.
