Education Spotlight — Elizabeth Rader

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was awarded a scholarship to attend the Space Exploration Educators Conference at Johnson Space Center in Houston. It was a week of hands-on learning in STEM and Space education, behind the scenes tours of Mission Control, talking to astronauts and engineers, even becoming certified to "check-out" moon rocks for students to investigate! I was able to bring so many great resources and opportunities back to my school and we started a "Space Camp" program for all of our third-grade classes, with two full weeks of hands-on activities in a "day camp" type program during the regular school year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It's an experience most students wouldn't have had otherwise....and one they still talk about years later. Because the students I teach now are a part of the "Mars Generation" AND getting to witness the return to the moon through NASA's Artemis Program, it's so important for them to understand their role in current and future space exploration."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"This was the culmination of several years of training, trips to JSC in Houston, collaborating with Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Club to receive training for the Moon Rock certification, grant writing for materials, and collaborating with other teachers in my building and across the country / NASA educators etc. to make this dream a reality."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I can't wait to expand STEM at Fort Gibson IE in my class, with other teachers, etc., to bring these experiences to even more students."
NAME: Elizabeth Rader.
SCHOOL POSITION: Third-grade teacher at Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tahlequah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "This is my first year at FG IES. I previously taught for Tahlequah Public Schools and I am SO excited to learn from a new team this year at Fort Gibson."
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: OU's K20 Center Supporting K20 Innovative Educators (SKIE) Awards - Northeast Region and overall State Awardee 2019; Masonic Lodge Teacher of Tomorrow 2018. Tahlequah Public Schools Grant Recipient 2017 and 2018.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND HONORS: Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club 2015-2022 K-5 after-school clubs in nutrition, nature, STEM, and robotics.
