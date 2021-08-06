Education Spotlight — Ellaina Watson

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The most impactful had to be the scholarship from the DWMC. The JoBeth Michele Haley Memorial Scholarship was given to me by the Democratic Women of Muskogee County not only for my academic work, but for projects I am passionate about. I was awarded this scholarship after writing an essay detailing my work in restoring the GSA (gender and sexuality alliance; aka Gay/Straight Alliance) at Muskogee High School as well as my work on the Jack Reavis Campaign in 2020. These projects were both very important to me and aligned with the Democratic party platform."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Throughout my senior year, I worked to build a welcoming space where students could feel safe to be themselves and form a community with their peers. It was important to me to begin building these relationships to leave a legacy of acceptance and understanding amongst students, staff and community members."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"In addition to the hours before and after school spent coordinating meetings and connecting with the national GSA, there was a lot of work to be done creating an understanding amongst teachers and students that we are all equal and everyone is just doing their best to be their true self. I was very lucky to have a few supportive staff members and administrators to build what I hope will be a lasting community of support and understanding."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will be attending the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall, majoring in anthropology with a focus on archeology. I will continue to be active in GSA, as well as pursue study abroad opportunities in my field. I plan to earn my Ph.D. in archeology and hope to be active in archeological digs throughout the ancient world."
NAME: Ellaina Watson.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: 2021 Graduate of Muskogee High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: President of GSA; President of History Club; Co-President of Academic Team; Advance Chorale; Superintendent's Advisory Council; Senior representative in Young Democrats Club.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Graduated Summa Cum Laude, Gladys Nunn English Award; Outstanding Spanish Student Award, Superintendent's Honor Roll; National level competitor at National History Day Competition; Mark Twain II Scholarship to University of Missouri.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Owner and Instructor at Step By Step Dance studio; Volunteer instructor/assistant and dancer/soloist with South Tulsa Childrens' Ballet; Student volunteer for Jack Reavis Campaign 2020; 2021 recipient of the JoBeth Michele Haley scholarship from the Democratic Women of Muskogee County.
