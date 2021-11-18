Education Spotlight: Emily Farmer

WORTHY of RECOGNITION.
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I believe my most impactful highlight would be achieving National Board Certification. I had to complete a four-part portfolio and take a series of written exams examining, justifying, and reflecting on my own practices in the classroom and how they met the needs of my students."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"The professional development I gained throughout the process and the way it made me approach teaching going forward really made me examine how effective I was at achieving my goals in the classroom with my students. The lessons I learned and the shortcomings I found throughout the process really changed the way I approached teaching and learning with my students."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The initial certification took place over one school year of teaching. It required a lot of lesson filming and viewing and reflecting on those lessons as well as really focusing on my student learning goals and our progress towards them."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I love my job teaching high school students, so I hope to continue working to successfully prepare them the best I can for the next phase of their lives."
NAME: Emily Farmer
SCHOOL POSITION: High School English Teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teach the following classes: AP Language and Composition, AP Literature and Composition, Senior Bridge Elective, ACT Accelerator Class, Reading for Pleasure Elective. I also serve as chair of the English department.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Voted 2022-23 High School Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "My husband and I are the Young Adult Sunday School teachers at First Baptist Church in Fort Gibson. I have taught ACT Preparation Courses throughout the summer."
