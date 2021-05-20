Education Spotlight — Emma Sikes

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The educational highlight honor that I achieved is the Valedictorian of my class. To be able to become a Valedictorian you have to maintain a 4.0 GPA throughout high school, take at least four honors classes, and have no record of any disciplinary action. I did this by choosing to wake up each day, determined and ready for anything that was put in front of me."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it is proof of all the hard work and effort I put in to get where I am today. It has made me push myself and, therefore, acquire qualities that I will use for all of my future endeavors. Becoming Valedictorian has opened up many opportunities, and has set forth a path for success."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to work day in and day out to accomplish this honor. Each day I was either studying or preparing for a test. Not only did I have to take advanced classes in school, but I also had to take concurrent classes along with them. This was not an easy accomplishment, it was something that I had to push myself for four years to achieve."
What plans do you have for the future?
"After I graduate, I plan to attend Connors State College for one year to finish out my basics. Then I plan to transfer to the University of Oklahoma to complete my Bachelors’ Degree and major in Physical Therapy."
NAME: Emma Sikes.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Warner High School, 12th Grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Warner.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Member of the Leadership Team, Basketball Team, and the Yearbook Staff. Class Secretary.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Valedictorian of my class. Member of the National Honor Society, and have received the honor of Academic All-State for Girls’ Basketball."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Indian National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. I am also the Children's Church Leader, and a part of the worship team at my church."
