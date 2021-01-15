Education Spotlight — Ethan Frazier

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My highlight honor as a student is I am the soon-to-be valedictorian of my graduating class. I have worked hard my whole academic career to accomplish this."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It shows the hard work and dedication I have put into school, and I thank God for the ability to fulfill my goal."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have had to study countless hours and put in extra work to complete this."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans for the future are still underway in the planning. We will see what opportunities God opens for me."
NAME: Ethan Frazier.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Oktaha High School Class President.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "I currently play basketball. I have also been the student council vice president and involved in an outreach program called THRIVE, but with the pandemic we have not been able to do those two programs this year."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: National Honor Society, Superintendent's Honor Roll, Oklahoma Honor Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I am a proud member of Timothy Baptist Church and Impact Student Ministries."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.