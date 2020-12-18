Education Spotlight — Felicia Wallace

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My greatest accomplishments happen every day in my classroom. Creating a positive and safe learning environment for my students is what I am most proud of. My students know that I care about each and every one of them. I had a former third-grader find my address and mail me an invitation to his high school graduation. I got to sit in the audience knowing that I had a small part in that great accomplishment of his."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"There have been times in my life that a teacher made such an impact on my life without even realizing it. The idea that my former third-grader cared enough to make sure I received an invitation to his graduation meant the world to me."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I get up everyday and regardless of what is happening in my personal life, I put a smile on my face (even behind the mask) and greet my students at the door. I try to let them know how happy I am that they are at school and make the hours they spend with me as positive and fun as I can."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to continue teaching third grade at Fort Gibson. I also plan to continue my own learning. I have a deep love of education. Going to professional development and learning from other educators is something I always look forward to."
NAME: Felicia Wallace.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary third-grade teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: I teach a self-contained third-grade classroom.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: N/A.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: I am a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Muskogee.
