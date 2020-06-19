Education Spotlight — Gabrielle King

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Achieving the honor of Salutatorian for OSB’s class of 2020 is a great honor. I always tried to do my best in my classes. It was hard work, but I am glad I did it."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Being Salutatorian is important to me because it shows my accomplishments and shows that if someone works hard and puts in the time it will pay off. After I lost my vision it was really hard to relearn how to read and write, so this is really great to have earned this honor."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been working hard to do my best ever since I came to OSB in the eighth grade. I had to study hard every day and put in my best effort in order to make good grades."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend the Perkins School for the Blind Braille Writer Repair course in Massachusetts. After that training I hope to get a job repairing braille writers at the Oklahoma Library for the Blind in OKC."
