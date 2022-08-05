Education Spotlight — Gaila Hiebert Martin

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My goals as an educator are to foster student creativity, curiosity, and confidence by exposing students to a wide variety of subjects through the arts. Letters and meetings with former students who let me know how I inspired them are my greatest honors as a teacher, being chosen as teacher of the year is a close second."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Being named as the Teacher of the Year for Sadler is exciting because it is a position chosen by my colleagues. They are each hardworking, creative teachers who do an excellent job. Every one of them is deserving of teacher of the year status making it a special honor to be chosen from among this group."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Being a good teacher always takes a lot of planning, effort and time. The things I did this year are really no different than any other year. One of the keys to my success as an art teacher is the careful selection of educational themes that will inspire our school to explore new ideas. Last year's theme was 'What a Wonderful World.' This theme led us to delve into the history of the wonders of the ancient and natural world."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I look forward to sharing this year’s theme with our students. The theme is change, which will promote discussion about the changes we all face which include moving to a new building this year. I want students to realize that even though change can feel intimidating, new ideas are born in times of change. Through this year's art projects they will learn about changes that occur in nature, as well as people and inventions that have changed our world. They will also get to brainstorm on ways they can change the world for the better."
NAME: Gaila Hiebert Martin.
SCHOOL POSITION: Art Specialist, Sadler Arts Academy.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I teach art to kindergarten through eighth-grade students. I also teach robotics and coordinate a variety of enrichment activities including a yearly STEM day. I paint sets for performances and do tech (lights and sound) to help our Sadler Stars shine."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I am proud to be part of an award-winning team at a school which has been named a State and National School of Character as well as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. I am also glad to have been awarded grants that have enriched the education of our students with escape rooms, virtual safaris, and geologic explorations, as well as supplies for art, architecture, the theater and robotics."
