Education Spotlight — Grace Lynch

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I’m a class of 2022 Muskogee High School graduate."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Because it was the first step into going to college and getting a career."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to study often, take notes, show up on time and make sure my grades were always good."
What plans do you have for the future?
"In the fall I will be attending Oklahoma State University."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Grace Lynch.
SCHOOL POSITION: 2022 Muskogee High School graduate.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I was a section leader for the Pride of Muskogee."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society and Band Queen.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I have worked at Muskogee Little Theatre Summer Youth Camp for five years now, and I'm the night manager at Tropical Smoothie."
