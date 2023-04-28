Education Spotlight — Grant Edwards

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Receiving the honor of valedictorian is something I'm really proud of. This award is given to the senior with the highest GPA. I currently have a 4.52 GPA and am tied with a fellow classmate. We were both named as co-valedictorians."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it is a great honor. It is really nice to be recognized after devoting so much time and effort to my coursework."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"In order to receive this honor, I put in a tremendous amount of work throughout my high school career. I have taken several honors and concurrent courses and have spent a great deal of time studying and preparing for those courses. A lot of times, it was difficult to balance my study time with the commitment it takes to play basketball at the varsity level."
What plans do you have for the future? "In the future I plan to obtain a degree in business administration from Northeastern State University."
NAME: Grant Edwards
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL GRADE: Senior at Oktaha High School
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Member of the varsity basketball team as well as National Honor Society
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Since coming to Oktaha during my junior year, I have received an award for the highest grade in my junior-year English class. Also, I am a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society and National Honor Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: Selected for the 2020-21 Muskogee Phoenix Newcomer of the Year Award and the 2022-23 All Phoenix Basketball Team; participates in local toy and food drives as well as blood drives
