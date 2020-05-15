Education Spotlight — Hadley Keith

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight accomplishment is when I competed against other rural students/ schools to attend the 2019 Oklahoma Electrical Cooperative Association Youth tour to Washington, D.C. In order to win the competition, I had to write an essay about Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives. Two essays from each school were chosen to then compete against one another by way of public speaking. Three winners from each coop were chosen."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Youth Tour isn’t educational in the traditional sense, but it taught me a lot. Attending Youth Tour improved my self-confidence and my leadership and social skills. It was scary and new but completely worth it. It helped me realize that I don’t want to be trapped in a box of comfort. I always want to push myself, try new things, and be completely uncomfortable. I am my only limit."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to do a lot of studying and rehearsing to get ready for the Youth Tour Competition. I studied the material for weeks before the competition. So much so, that I know the info like the back of my hand. I gave it my best and I was so proud of myself for being dedicated and accomplishing my goal."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans aren’t set in stone, but I am going to be attending NSU in the fall to major in Nursing, Cellular Biology, or something of that nature. I plan to work as a CAN in order to support myself. After receiving my bachelor’s degree I want to attend med school and become a doctor. I also have the desire to serve in the military as a Marine at a later time in my life."
NAME: Hadley Keith
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Okay High School, Valedictorian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Volleyball, HOSA, FCCLA, Talent Search.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: National Honor Society, Superintendents Honor Roll, Valedictorian.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Salvation Army, 2019 Youth Tour participant, NAHSS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.