Education Spotlight — Hunter Alexander

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was born and raised in Muskogee and graduated from MHS. I am excited and honored to be returning to serve our community at the new 8th & 9th Grade Academy. I have had tremendous success as a high school tennis coach in Tulsa and Arkansas, but this homecoming is truly one of the greatest highlights of my teaching career."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Muskogee has always been home for me. The direction that our school district is moving is incredibly exciting for our students and families. I spent the last five years in Northwest Arkansas working in a highly successful school district and I see the same things happening with Muskogee Schools. Coming home to be a part of the team at the 8th & 9th Grade Academy has been such an amazing experience."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"This is my tenth year as an educator. I have worked for school districts in Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas. Throughout my career I have had supportive mentors and incredible challenges to face. Through all this I have gained perspective that anything worth doing requires hard work ,and I am excited to join Muskogee Schools in putting in the work to accomplish more together than we ever have before."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am beyond excited to start the school year at the 8th & 9th Grade Academy in the new Alice Robertson building. My focus right now is on our school community. Muskogee has always been a special place, but the things happening in Muskogee Schools right now are going to make an immediate impact on our students, their families, and community."
NAME: Hunter Alexander.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Assistant principal at Muskogee 8th & 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: In the process of moving from Northwest Arkansas.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I will serve as the new assistant principal for eighth grade at the new Alice Robertson Jr. High building. My primary responsibilities are leading our amazing students, supporting our incredible teachers, and serving our great community."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I have received multiple awards and honors as a high school teacher and tennis coach in Arkansas, including 6A West Coach of Year in 2018 and 2019. I was the first to coach an athletic team to a State Championship at Bentonville West High School."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I have been honored as a nominee for the Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year. I have also been blessed to lead athletic teams that have been recognized by the community as outstanding programs."
