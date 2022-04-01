Education Spotlight — Hunter Baucom

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being elected as the valedictorian of my class. I worked very hard my entire life to make sure I would be elected. I made sure all of my work was right and got turned in on time. I even took a concurrent class to try to push my grade higher."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It will follow me my entire life. It will look good when I apply for scholarships. It will look good on me for making good first impressions on people."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I devoted my entire life to work for it. Several nights of studying for tests. The hours I put in at school, taking notes have helped me achieve valedictorian."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on going to NSU and getting my bachelor's degree in cybersecurity. After that, I plan on finding a job that will utilize these skills."
NAME: Hunter M. Baucom.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Okay High School, 12th Grade.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okay.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Talent Search; National Honor Society.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I have achieved several Superintendent's Honor Roll awards through my school career, especially ninth through 12th grade."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I watch River Oak Church live sermons on YouTube when they are posted."
