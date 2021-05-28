Education Spotlight — Jack Reavis

Worthy of Recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Having taught with integrity and self-respect within myself, and passing that sense of self-actualization to my students. Greatest accomplishment: being a father, dad and friend to my four daughters, and the husband and life companion to my wife Lora."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"The continuing journey of finding purpose in life requires one to contemplate with intent. This accomplishment directly reflects what I tell my students the first day of class, 'the most important thing you can learn from me is to learn to think for yourself.'"
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"By living life one day at time."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Stay in the good grace of my life companion and wife Lora, be there for my daughters and grandchildren, and eat more chicken and dumplings."
NAME: Jack Anthony Reavis.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Muskogee High School AP U.S. history and European history teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: AP European History, United States History, Assistant Coach Women’s Basketball and Volleyball, sponsor of the Muskogee High School Young Democrats.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: State of Oklahoma Top 12 Teacher of the Year 2015-2016; Muskogee Public Schools District Teacher of the Year 2007-2008, 2015-2016; Muskogee High School Building Level Educator 2005-2006, 2006-2007,2014-2015, 2020-2021; Muskogee High School Employee of the Month 2019, 2021; Elected numerous times by the Muskogee High School graduating Senior Class “Top Five Teacher” recognition; Recognized three times as the outstanding Teacher of the Month for A and E units at Muskogee High School.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Muskogee Breakfast Optimist Club; Board of Three Rivers Museum; City of Muskogee Foundation: Muskogee Education Committee; Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Congressmen Dan Boren for special contribution to the Muskogee community and Project A 2006; Award from the City of Muskogee in recognition of outstanding contributions and dedicated service to the Citizens of Muskogee aiding in the betterment of the community 2006; Recipient of the 2nd Annual Community Awards from the city of Muskogee; Nominated by students for “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” for seven+ years; Published in the Chronicles of Oklahoma; American College Theater: “Award of Excellence for Original Music; Winner “1st Place” of the Tahlequah Public Library Star Watch Writing Contest for adult category poetry; Awarded the William P. Willis Scholarship; Eagle Scout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.