Education Spotlight — Jackie Chapman

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being an Educator of the Year for my elementary school is a true honor, for it is voted on by my peers. They see me day in and day out at my worst as well as my best. They see that I am here for my young learners. We all cheer each other on to be better than we were yesterday. My elementary school is an uplifting environment of learning and achieving greatness."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"My greatest accomplishments are not the awards or honors, but my students — seeing how bright my students can shine. When a child comes to me at the beginning of the year and shares they don't like math or reading and at the end of the year are top 5% of their grade level — this is the "why" of what I do as well as the other great educators that I work with."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I put in excess of 50-60 hours a week working toward my classroom objectives and tasks. The 'job' is never done. There is always more data that can be analyzed, more creation of engaging lessons, or assisting other teachers with their tasks."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I continue to teach third grade at Irving Elementary while achieving my goals for National Board Certification and beginning my Master of Education program."
NAME: Jackie Chapman.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Irving Elementary School, third-grade teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Classroom teacher.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Irving Elementary Site Teacher of the Year, 2016-17, 2019-20; Muskogee Education Association Teacher of Whittier Elementary, April 2011. Muskogee Education Association Teacher of Whittier Elementary, March 2012. Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Month, May 2016.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: N/A
