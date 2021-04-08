Education Spotlight — Jaiden Bacon

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I am a salutatorian of the Oktaha High School Class of 2021. Being a salutatorian of my graduating class had always been a goal of mine. Countless hours of studying went into achieving this honor, but I know I couldn’t have done it without the constant encouragement and support that the Oktaha Public Schools has given me."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Being a salutatorian is important to me because it shows that my hard work paid off in the end. There were plenty of times that I struggled to understand a concept, but I continued to study until I understood it. My education has always been important to me, so being a salutatorian is truly an honor."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I spent countless hours studying whether that meant I was using flash cards or simply working equations. Many late nights and early mornings went into achieving this honor."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend college to get my master's degree in special education."
