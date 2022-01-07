Education Spotlight — Jake Blackwell

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My educational highlight would be the concurrent college credit hours that I have taken while still in high school. When I graduate, I should have completed 30 hours of college credits."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it will allow me to earn my degree quicker when I get to college. I have already completed most of the basic courses, so I will be able to focus on my major."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I started concurrent classes at Connors State College the fall semester of my junior year. I was enrolled in concurrent classes as well as regular high school classes at Oktaha. So, it took a lot of work, but I have managed to maintain a 4.0 GPA."
What are your plans for the future?
"My plans for the future are to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton to play baseball. I’m going to get a degree that allows me to work outdoors with the Corps of Engineers. Eventually, I would like to own and operate my own hunting guide service."
NAME: Jake Blackwell.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Oktaha High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Checotah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Student Council vice president, Class president, Baseball Team, Basketball Team, Track Team.
