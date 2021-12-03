Education Spotlight — Jametra Newton

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"This is my 15th year at Cherokee, so I'm glad I'm still in that neighborhood helping those kids. Glad I'm still at that same school watching those kids graduate."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I feel that students who look like me don't have a lot of teachers that look like me, so I'm happy to be in that particular school."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I went back to get my master's degree so I can get more education in early childhood, learning from my peers."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on still teaching at Cherokee, teaching kindergarten. I love kindergarten. I don't want to go any higher up if I have to."
NAME: Jametra Newton.
SCHOOL POSITION: Kindergarten teacher at New Tech at Cherokee Elementary and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Dream Team.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teaching 20 to 22 kindergartners at Cherokee "all the skills they need to get ready for first grade."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Teacher of the Month recently.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Anything that has to do with the King center, I usually help."
