Education Spotlight — Jamie Triplett

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"For the last five years, I have had the privilege to begin, implement, and foster an art program for all of our K-5 students. Recently, I was named 2019 Hilldale District Teacher of the Year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Teaching art in our elementary school is important to me because I love being being able to inspire our kids to be creative. For many of our students, art is a communication or outlet for self expression that they otherwise may not know how to use. I also love being able to teach at the school that I graduated from. The amazing teachers I work with continue to provide my own children with a valuable education."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I worked for 11 years as a fourth grade math/science teacher at Hilldale Elementary. I loved incorporating art into any math lesson I could, particularly geometry. Those years set a wonderful foundation for me as I built relationships with my students and families. Now, I get to see all of our K-5 students and watch them grow year to year. As for Hilldale Teacher of the Year, I am honored. I strive to set a good example for my students and work family every day by giving my best effort and keeping a positive attitude."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I will continue to support my kids and family. I plan to continue hosting summer art camps and art classes from my home. One day, I would love to learn graphic design."
NAME: Jamie Triplett.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale Elementary School K-5 art teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Professional Learning Committee member/team leader, Site Council Committee.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2019 Hilldale District Teacher of the Year, Hilldale Education Foundation grant recipient 2015-2018, Quartz Mountain Fall Arts Institute scholarship recipient for 2015 and 2017, 2017 Hilldale Lower Elementary Teacher of the Year, 2011 Hilldale Upper Elementary Teacher of the Year. Many elementary students have earned awards and accomplishments for outstanding artwork through OERB, ODOT, Read Across America, and other contests.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Member of Muskogee Art Guild, Hilldale High School Soccer Booster Club president, New Community Church. I love supporting our local small businesses and attending various sporting and fine arts events in our community."
