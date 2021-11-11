Education Spotlight — Jana Ross

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "To be chosen as Teacher of the Year at OSB, you first have to be nominated by at least one of your peers. Then, all of the nominations are looked at by a committee that decides who gets Teacher of the Year. "
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "Throughout this pandemic, I feel that all teachers should get recognized. It is very humbling to know that my peers chose me for this honor, because I don't deserve it any more than each one of them."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I did not work to try to accomplish this honor, I simply show up and do my job each day because I care about my students."
What plans do you have for the future? "Spend as much time as I can with my grandkids!"
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Jana Ross.
SCHOOL POSITION: Special Education Teacher, Oklahoma School for the Blind.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Council Hill.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teach middle school math and a few high school math classes.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: OSB 2021 Teacher of the Year.
