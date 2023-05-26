Education Spotlight — Janet Lopez

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Muskogee High School Site Teacher of the Year. The Site Teacher of the Year is voted into that honor by their colleagues."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"There has been a foundation of excellence in education set at our school. The amazing educators that have carried this honor prior to me are some of the best in the business. This award is important to me because, now, my name will be among these great educators and I will need to carry on their legacy of excellence in education."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The length of my career in education has brought me to a place where my colleagues felt I was deserving of this honor."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Continue teaching engineering and coaching robotics until the Lord directs me to something different. Eventually, I would like to retire and get to be with, and maybe homeschool, my grandkids."
NAME: JANET LOPEZ
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oktaha
SCHOOL GRADE: Muskogee High School teacher.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Engineering/computer science teacher; Robotics Head Coach.
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: Site Teacher of the Year for MHS.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES/HONORS: FTC Robot state board member. Professional Oklahoma Educators – President, Muskogee Chapter; New Hope Assembly, prayer team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.