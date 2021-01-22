Education Spotlight — Jasie McCarty

Worthy of Recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The accomplishment would have to be when I was announced the salutatorian of my class. I’ve wanted this for as long as I can remember."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is very important to me for many reasons, but the main reason would be that I can finally say I did it. I've wanted this for as long as I could remember and now that I accomplished it, It's out of this world!"
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"This took me a lot of hard work and dedication to accomplish this goal, and honestly, there were days where I thought I couldn't do it. However, with the constant support from my family and Jesus Christ, it all came together at the end."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future plans are to go to college to become an OB Nurse while living my life to the fullest and making my family proud!"
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Jasie McCarty.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hulbert High School senior, ranked second.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Hulbert.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: National Honor Society, RHOC, S.W.A.T., Student Council, Youth Tour Leadership Finalist and President of my class.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I've been on the Superintendent Honor Roll my entire high school career."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: (including church or civic groups) N/A.
