Education Spotlight — Jaxon Wicks

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was elected to the position of council president at the beginning of this school year. I represent the student body to the staff, administration, school board, and superintendent. I did it by listening to the student body and their thoughts on our school. I asked what they would like to see in a student government and made my plans and vision accordingly, which was accepted by the students of Hilldale High."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Being elected as student body president is something I have been striving to do since middle school, but it is important to me because this opportunity has given me the chance to give back to my school that has given me so much during my time as a hornet and to serve my fellow students. I was elected to accomplish my vision, which I was elected on, and I plan to see it through."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"My freshman and sophomore year I served in lower positions in an effort to work my way up to president. For the election, I listened to my peers and presented my plans and aspirations for what I hoped and envisioned for Hilldale. My slogan was 'Building Tomorrow on Yesterday' and I commonly used the phrase 'A movement toward meaningful progress' to emphasize my vision of creating change at Hilldale that people actually cared about and wanted to see happen."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I would like to attend Ozark Christian College for a degree in Biblical Communication or Organizational Leadership. I would also like to attend Missouri Southern State for a degree in Political Science. After college I would like to serve in a church as I feel God has called me to do, but I would also like to serve my community through public service."
NAME: Jaxon Wicks.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale High School Student Council executive president.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teen Republican Club president, Teens for Christ president, National Honors Society officer, a member of NIKE Club and Math Club, office aide.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Volunteer Award for over 30 Hours of volunteer time, Character First Award, Oklahoma Association of Middle and Junior High Student Councils Award for Exceptional Service and Productivity as president, President’s Excellence Award Program: Outstanding Academic Excellence, Hilldale Leadership Award, Oklahoma Indian Student Honors Society, State of Oklahoma Citation of Excellence, National Society of High School Scholars Recognition of Academic Achievement and Excellence, Teen Republican Club Patriot Award, Student of the Month.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Muskogee Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership, Muskogee County Republicans, Young America's Foundation, Young Americans for Freedom, Turning Point USA, Oklahoma Indian Student Honors Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.