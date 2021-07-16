EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT: Jennifer Hunter

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being the Site Teacher of the Year, I believe that every child can learn. Each child is on a different level and starts out at a different stage. It is my responsibility to get all children to master the necessary skills to move onto the next level of development. Teaching is more than reading and writing. It also involves creating individuals who can socialize and understand that everyone is different in their own unique way and that is what makes each child special."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Being Site Teacher of the Year for Tony Goetz is an honor; you are selected by your peers."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have been in an educational classroom for 25 years. Also, it is important to continue to learn through professional development every year."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to continue my teaching career with Muskogee Public Schools until my retirement."
NAME: Jennifer Hunter
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Tony Goetz Elementary, Kindergarten teacher, 22 years.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "Supervise students during arrival and dismissal, lunch time. recess and field trips. Assisted and mentored students in small and in whole group and on an individual basis. Planned educational materials, including daily lesson plans, and weekly homework folders."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Tony Goetz Site Teacher of the year 2021; Teacher of the month Muskogee Public Schools December 2008; Employee of the month Muskogee Public Schools, February 2018; Muskogee Education Foundation Grant recipient 2003 and 2002.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Muskogee Education Association member and Representative 1999-Present. Character Club Sponsor, 2003 and 2004; Tony Goetz Parent teacher Organization Member, 1999-Present.
