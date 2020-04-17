Education Spotlight — Jennifer Kilgore

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The educational highlight of my career had been to see Muskogee Public Schools grow to have a full-time certified librarian at every school, K-12. It is a constant challenge."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I am so proud of my school district for supporting school libraries during the 41 years I have worked here. Through thick and thin, they have always provided for libraries, a place where the school dollars reach ALL students."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"We go to OKC and get free books from Feed the Children. Libraries are the hub of the school and the connector of the community. I have the best job in the world."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I would like to continue as librarian for a few more years and then retire with my husband, John Paul. I enjoy volunteering at church, at Greenleaf State Park in Braggs and in political campaigns. I would like to see the town of Braggs get a public library."
NAME: Jennifer Kilgore.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Muskogee High School librarian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Braggs.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: School librarian for grades nine-12 at Muskogee High School, library resource person for Rougher Alternative Academy; Sponsor of MHS Library Club; Sponsor of Young Republicans Club at MHS.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS:
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Member of Fort Gibson First Baptist Church; Vacation Bible School teacher at my church; Volunteer at Greenleaf State Park; Member of Muskogee County Republicans.
