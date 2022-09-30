Education Spotlight — Jennifer Kiser

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The role I am currently in as the principal at Roughers Innovations is my educational highlight. I was a teacher for 15 years, and I served as the Instructional Specialist for one. I earned my masters at NSU in 2016."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is important to me, because I have always had the goal of becoming a principal. I knew it was important to spend time in a classroom first and gain experience needed to lead a building, but I knew my career wouldn't end there."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I spent countless hours first learning how to be a good teacher and learning from the leadership in my school. I completed my Masters in Education, and spent time building relationships with students, parents, and stakeholders in the community. I was able to fulfill the role this year and love my school, teachers, and students."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on continuing to serve in education to help better Muskogee Public Schools in any way that I can."
NAME: Jennifer Kiser.
SCHOOL POSITION: Principal at Roughers Innovations Academy.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I am the Principal at Roughers Innovations Academy. I oversee our Blended Learning Program for Muskogee Public Schools, and our Early College High School Program. I manage day-to-day school operations, monitor teacher performance, and connect daily with students."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "I have been recognized as teacher of the month, and the lead teacher for my department. I have also received the foundation grant for multiple years for my classroom. In 2011-2012, I was Elementary Teacher of the Year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.