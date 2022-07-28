Education Spotlight — Jennifer Schuler

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Creek Elementary Site Teacher of the Year was chosen by my peers/co-workers.
"Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Year was a process of answering several essay questions, videoing a lesson taught in my classroom and an interview before a panel of administrators and educators. This process took time and dedication but well worth it. There were 12 of us in all competing for this award. I was completely shocked and so surprised when I had won. I am so grateful for the opportunity to represent Muskogee Public Schools."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This honor is important to me because as educators we work very hard for our students. I always want the best for them and I will go above and beyond to make sure they are receiving the best education. This honor means the world to me and I am so thankful that Muskogee Public Schools value their hard working educators."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Answering several essay questions, videoing a lesson taught in my classroom and an interview before a panel of administrators and educators."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My future plans are to hopefully initiate a new program within Creek Elementary that involves our community and our students. I am also currently in the process of applying for the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year."
NAME: Jennifer Schuler.
SCHOOL POSITION: Kindergarten teacher, Creek Elementary.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I teach Kindergarten, and this coming year will be my 15th year of teaching. I love to make my classroom an inviting and fun atmosphere for my students to learn in. We engage in hands-on learning and even outdoor classroom activities."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "This year I had the pleasure of being awarded Creek Elementary Site Teacher of the Year and Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year."
