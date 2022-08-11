Education Spotlight — Jessica Gaylor

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My greatest honor is giving my students an opportunity to showcase their languages and cultures in our annual Language Fair. The Language Fair is for third- through fifth-grade students who currently receive or have exited from English language services. Students prepare a presentation related to their home languages or cultures and share it with peers."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I consider this an important accomplishment because it is important that we value all aspects of the student at school. Before we started this project, many of my students expressed concern about sharing their home language or culture at school. I wanted them to know our school is a safe place to be yourself. We have to create a school environment where all languages and cultures are valued, and where kids know they are valued. The students and their parents get involved in the process, and the students who see the presentations light up with excitement as they learn about their peers' cultures."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have to give my students the credit for making Language Fair a success. It takes a lot of courage to share a part of yourself that's different from the mainstream, and I am so proud of them for all the work and courage they put into making Language Fair a success. The students brainstorm ideas about what project they want to complete. Then we spend about four weeks getting the projects ready for presentation."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on graduating in December earning a masters degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in English as a Second Language. I plan to keep serving in my current role and finding ways to make our school an even better place."
NAME: Jessica Gaylor.
SCHOOL POSITION: English language coordinator and instructional specialist.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I work with school staff and bilingual families to ensure that our curriculum is equitable to all learners. I screen and assess students to determine qualification of services, arrange interpretation and translation services for EL families, maintain compliance of Title III programs, increase content teacher understanding of language acquisition and differentiation of curriculum for emerging bilingual students, and teach English as a Second Language classes for pre-k through eighth grade."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Hilldale Education Foundation grant recipient 2016, Employee of the Month October 2019. Hilldale Education Foundation grant recipient 2021.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Hilldale Association of Classroom Teachers, first vice president; City of Muskogee Foundation, Education & Empowerment Committee.
