Education Spotlight — Jessica Holloway

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"It has been an honor to be hired as the drama teacher for Sadler Arts Academy. Sadler is a National School of Character. To be a member of this incredible faculty has been a dream come true. The leadership displayed by Sadler's faculty members and students is impressive. The expectations are high and commendable. To be included among such individuals is a great honor."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"The privilege to teach drama at Sadler has been a 'dream come true.' I am a transplant from California where I first fell in love with performing. I started performing in community theater productions at The Curtis Theatre in Brea, California, when I was 7 years old. I was 'bit by the theater bug' and never stopped. Teaching at Sadler was a divine happenstance. I feel like I am exactly where I'm meant to be. Teaching children reminds me why I fell in love with performing in the first place."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have had to work many long evenings and weekends to organize my class and lessons. It has been very rewarding. "
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on continuing my education in order to receive my master's in counseling. Continuing to have a successful career at Sadler and continuing my volunteer work with the arts of Muskogee."
NAME: Jessica Holloway.
SCHOOL POSITION: Drama teacher/school counselor at Sadler Arts Academy.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Teaching drama to K-eighth grade students and serving as the school's counselor.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "An avid performer of Muskogee Little Theatre and Muskogee Area Art Council Board Member. I love to garden, kayak, cook, sing and spend time with my family. I am married with three amazing children."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.