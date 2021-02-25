Education Spotlight — Jillian Murray

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight. What is it and how did you do it?
"I am the salutatorian of the Hilldale senior class of 2021. I have worked very hard from my freshman year till now. Throughout my entire high school experience, I have had one goal to achieve. I often sacrificed my time to make sure that my school work was done to the best of my ability to achieve that goal. School always came first. I always did my best to make sure that I was in class, working hard, and learning as much as I could. This mentality is what has pushed me all through high school to try to achieve my goals."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is something that proves hard work and determination will always help lead you toward your goals."
How much did you work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to work immensely hard to achieve this. Throughout my high school experience, I have had to juggle many things as well as school. Days were often very busy with school and extracurricular activities. Dance was something that always filled most of my day after school, therefore, it was difficult to get work done. There were many late nights and early mornings to make sure I had everything completed for the next day while still making sure I had time for friends and family."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to go to college and pursue a degree in either digital marketing or law. In my career, I want to be able to make an impact on the people around me. I also would like traveling to be a big part of my future. I believe that it is very important for people to experience different cultures and lifestyles. Those types of experiences are what creates a sense of diversity in a person, which I find is an amazing and meaningful characteristic to have. As for anything that comes after that, I will just have to let God lead the way."
