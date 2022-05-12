Education Spotlight — John Duong

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Salutatorian. I have always tried my hardest, and by not giving up I was able to earn this award."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "This shows how hard I worked and that I can do anything I set my mind to do."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I had to study a lot and get as much help from my teachers as I could because it was important for me to do well in school."
What plans do you have for the future? "To attend MetroTech in OKC and take business classes so I can eventually own my own business."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: John Duong.
SCHOOL: Oklahoma School for the Blind.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oklahoma City.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Jazz Band, wrestling, GoalBall, FCCLA Member, Leadership Class, Boy Scouts, Student Council, running club, Teen for Christ, track and field.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Wrestling awards from SCASB, 2018 and 2019; Wrestling Award, John Simpson Coaches Award, 2018-2019; Wrestling award, Most Improved Junior High, 2016-2017; Track and Field, third place; 100-meter dash, fifth place, 2020-2021; 400-meter run, sixth place, 2020-2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.