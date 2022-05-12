Education Spotlight — John Duong

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?

"Salutatorian. I have always tried my hardest, and by not giving up I was able to earn this award."

Why is this accomplishment important for you? "This shows how hard I worked and that I can do anything I set my mind to do."

How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I had to study a lot and get as much help from my teachers as I could because it was important for me to do well in school."

What plans do you have for the future? "To attend MetroTech in OKC and take business classes so I can eventually own my own business."

NAME: John Duong.

SCHOOL: Oklahoma School for the Blind.

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Oklahoma City.

ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Jazz Band, wrestling, GoalBall, FCCLA Member, Leadership Class, Boy Scouts, Student Council, running club, Teen for Christ, track and field.

SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS:  Wrestling awards from SCASB, 2018 and 2019; Wrestling Award, John Simpson Coaches Award, 2018-2019; Wrestling award, Most Improved Junior High, 2016-2017; Track and Field, third place; 100-meter dash, fifth place, 2020-2021; 400-meter run, sixth place, 2020-2021.

