Education Spotlight — Jordan Hayes

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION.
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Senior class president is my highlight and honor. I did this by being involved throughout my high school. I also had to gain the trust and respect of my peers and campaign for myself throughout the school."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it allows me to use my leadership skills to represent my class. This has challenged me to do more in my school and push myself more."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"In order to accomplish this goal I had to be involved with the people around me and gain their trust. I have set a goal and plans for my class, been a leader in the class, and get the class connected through different forms of communication."
What plans do you have for the future?
"For my future I plan to attend Murray State College and play softball for two years; then, I will finish the last two years at another school. After college I plan on being a coach and math teacher while getting my master's in administration to become a principal or athletic director."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Jordan Hayes.
SCHOOL GRADE: Fort Gibson High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Senior class president, freshman class president, junior class secretary, National Honors Society member, Excel Club leader, Spanish Club. STUCO senior rep, soccer captain, softball captain, basketball.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 3.5 or above recipient, Superintendent honor roll 2018-2022; Softball scholarship to Murray State College.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Gospel Rescue Mission, Kids' Space.
