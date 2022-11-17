Education Spotlight — Julie Allison

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was recently voted by my colleagues as the Porter Elementary and District Teacher of the Year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Being a teacher is a very challenging job, so knowing your peers and colleagues see it and appreciate the work you do means so much. Above all, just knowing I am making a positive impact on a child's life is what matters most."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The work in education is never-ending, so just coming each and every day giving 100 percent is how I was able to meet this goal. Also, teaching children with special needs requires even more, so just pouring into these kids and investing in them requires one to go the extra mile."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on continuing to invest in each and every one of my kids to the fullest and make a difference in their lives. I would also love to go back and receive my master's degree in special education-autism spectrum disorders. But for now, being J-Ma to my first grandson is a pretty good plan."
NAME: Julie Allison.
SCHOOL POSITION: Special Education Director/Teacher PreK-5.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: After-school tutor, Porter Classroom Teachers Association, gate/concession stand worker.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2022 Elementary and District Teacher of the Year.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Assistant children's director at Boulevard Christian Church, CASA volunteer previously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.