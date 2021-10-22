Education Spotlight — Julie Lang

Worthy of recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Going through the process of becoming a national board certified teacher. This experience allowed me to really look at the strategies and teaching methods that I use day to day and evaluate how effective they are. It also required me to reflect on decisions I make in the classroom and to ensure everything I do in the classroom has a purpose. It required me to always ask if this is the best way to teach a specific objective and analyze and make connections between my teaching and student learning."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This program has allowed me to improve my teaching practices and have a positive impact on student learning through focusing on my teachings."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I worked toward reaching this accomplishment for three years. It required a very in-depth written analysis of my teaching practices and videoed lessons. It also included a set of rigorous tests. It was by far the most challenging things I have done in my career, but the most rewarding."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am a lifelong learner and plan to continue to develop and grow as a teacher. I believe it is important to expose myself to new ideas and strategies to make me the most effective teacher I can be."
NAME: Julie Lang.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale Elementary fifth-grade teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Wagoner.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: "During my 22 years of teaching I have served as Math Chairperson, OEA – President/Treasurer, PTO – Vice President/Treasurer, Education Committees that have worked with the Department of Education, Superintendent Advisory Committee, 21st Century Community Learning Center – Director, School Calendar Committee."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Hulbert Teacher of the Year 2003-2004, Pocola Teacher of the year 2009-2010, Blackwell Elementary Teacher of the Year 2018-2019, Masonic Teacher of Today 2010-2011, National Board Certified Teacher 2011, Master’s Degree in Education 2016 with a 4.0 GPA.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Each year I incorporate community projects into the classroom to allow my students the opportunity to be involved in making a positive impact on their community, such as recycling, planting trees and food drives. My favorite is the annual food drive the students organize and run. We host a 'Soup'er Bowl in conjunction with the Super Bowl. My students graph the data from donations at a math station. It is a big success every year and allows them to help those in their community by sharing donations with local food pantries.
"I have also served on community committees that include teachers, community member, parents, and businesses to make decisions to better our school on issues such as, bonds, ways to link school with community, and ideas for retaining and recruiting high quality teachers and staff."
