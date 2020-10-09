Education Spotlight — Kaden Taylor

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"By the end of my high school career, I will have completed three years in our yearbook program. I applied at the end of my freshman year and was selected to become a member on the yearbook staff."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because of how much yearbook has taught me. Being in yearbook, you learn how important it is to work as a team, efficiently and effectively. You learn patience as you work with other people and their ideas. You also learn the importance of time management, a skill that I will be able to take with me and use in my future."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Yearbook is one of the most real-life classes you can take in high school. Yearbook is run like a business, and the staff are the 'employees.' The staff has numerous deadlines that must be met throughout the year, a product that has to be marketed and sold, and advertisements to sell to help with the final bill. All the time and effort is worth it when you get to hold in your hands the book you helped to create."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My current plan is to attend the University of Oklahoma or Northeastern State University and to later start a career in the medical field."
NAME: Kaden Taylor.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Fort Gibson High School, student council co-president.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Student Council co-president, Yearbook Lead editor, Tiger Theatre Company stage manager, NHS member.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: AP Scholar with Honor.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: N/A.
