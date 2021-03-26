Education Spotlight — Karley Fewel

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Co-salutatorian of my senior class. Just taking the time to prepare myself for the classes, while juggling my time with sports and stuff. Making time to do my homework."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"My grandpa was a salutatorian in his graduating class, as well, so it has kind of gone down the line."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Probably being dedicated and staying focused."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Gong to Connors State College on a softball scholarship. I am thinking of majoring in agribusiness or something along that line."
NAME: Karley Fewel.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Oktaha High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Softball and basketball; member of student council, THRIVE.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Co-salutatorian; National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, Superintendent's Honor Roll.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Timothy Baptist Church youth group.
