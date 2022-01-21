Education Spotlight — Karson Osborn

WORTHY of RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I have maintained a 4.0+ GPA over my years in school and I have also been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll every year. I have worked hard in the classroom and studied hard to maintain my grades."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Because this showcases my hard work and makes it all worth it in the end. It has also allowed me to get a head start on my college as I am doing concurrent enrollment at Connors State College."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I have had to work nonstop to accomplish this and to always stay on top of all of my assignments."
What are your plans for the future?
"After high school I plan to go to a junior college to be on a livestock judging team. After that I will transfer to a university to continue my judging career and education. I plan to major in ag business."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Karson Osborn.
SCHOOL GRADE: Fort Gibson High School junior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I am currently our FFA Chapter President, a member of our Animal Science Quiz Bowl Team and our Livestock Judging Team, and I also show pigs and goats. I’m also a member of Teens For Christ, National Honor Society, and Native American Student Association."
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: "Cherokee Nation Trail of Tears Scholarship, Superintendent's Honor Roll, FFA Star Discovery, FFA Star Greenhand, FCA Leadership Award, and FCA Northeast Oklahoma Rising Star."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I volunteer at the Annual Non-Ambulatory Deer Hunt, our FFA Chapter and I get an Angel from the Angel Tree every year, and I also umpire Little League baseball games."
