Education Spotlight — Kate Hewitt

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I am very proud to have the honor of graduating Summa Cum Laude and as one of this year’s valedictorians. I am ranked in the top 1 percent of students at MHS academically, and I achieved this honor by being intentional and consistent in my work at school. I have always valued education, so displaying that in the classroom has been a priority of mine since I was in elementary school."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"This accomplishment is important because it shows that all of the years that I have spent working toward this goal have come to fruition. I am able to graduate high school knowing that I did my absolute best in everything I did, and seeing that effort pay off in the ways that it has is incredibly rewarding."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Working diligently and purposefully every day allowed me to accomplish this goal. Prioritizing school and knowing that high academics would set me up for my future, put me in the right position and mindset to consistently work towards this honor."
What plans do you have for the future?
"Following graduation from high school, I will be attending the University of Oklahoma with academic scholarships in pursuit of a degree in Public Relations. Later on, I hope to work with clothing companies in their public relations departments and improve their consumer connections."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Kate Hewitt.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Senior at Muskogee High School.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Varsity tennis team (4 years), Science Club President, Student Life Council, Prom Committee (2 years), National Honors Society (3 years), Oklahoma Honors Society (4 years), DECA.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Superintendent's Academic Honor Roll (4 years), Summa Cum Laude, Joseph Sondheimer Science Cup, Rougher 300, National Honors Society (3 years), Oklahoma Honors Society (4 years), Outstanding Economic Student, OSSAA 6A Academic State Champion in tennis (2 years).
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "Rougher 300 award with 460.5 total volunteer hours over four years, Muskogee Youth Leadership, Fostering Hope Teen Ambassador Board member (2 years) and Executive Board member (1 year)."
