Education Spotlight: Katie Hart

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“One of my biggest accomplishments is definitely being selected as a Girls State ambassador. Although Girls’ State got canceled due to COVID-19, it’s still a really big honor. I was chosen by my school to apply, then I wrote an essay on leadership and was chosen by a board of leaders. Only 99 girls get selected from the state of Oklahoma to be a part of this amazing program.”
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
“I was given an opportunity to better my leadership skills but because I had many people who believed I truly deserved to go.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“To be in Girls State I had to first be referred by a guidance counselor or an administrator. After I was referred, I was to write an essay about why I deserved to go to Girls State, long after I got a letter in the mail saying I was accepted.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“I plan on attending the University of Central Oklahoma to become a nurse and hopefully become a nurse in the NICU.”
— Cathy Spaulding
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Warner High School Senior Class President.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Fort Gibson.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: “I’m heavily involved in my school. I take part in the yearbook, choir, art club, Nasa, and leadership team. I am also on the track, basketball, and cheer teams.”
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Hoby ambassador for the year of 2018, Girls State ambassador 2020, seven-time regional champion in cheer, 2018 and 2019 basketball district champion, and 2019 state runner-up in cheer.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: “Every year I help in the Warner Christmas extravaganza. I have the opportunity to dress as an elf along with other leadership team members and pass toys out to every single kid in the elementary school. We also pass food out for families that are in need, so that they are able to have their own Christmas dinner.”
