EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT — Kaylee Ragon

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"As a freshman, I received the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services 'Student of the Year Award' at Disability Awareness Day at the Capitol. During my sophomore year, I wrote a children’s book to take to a competition for FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). I won the district, regional, and state level contests with perfect scores!"
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Getting student of the year was an honor because I was nominated by someone at the school and the award was presented at the Capitol. The children’s book I wrote revolves around a little girl with a visual impairment, so it gave me a platform to talk about disabilities with people who may not normally be exposed to them."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"The children’s book took a long time to develop, because I didn’t know what direction I wanted to take the story. Being able to continue that story year after year is a lot of fun, though."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend the University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma in the fall to study deaf education and speech-language pathology. When I complete these programs, I’d like to return to school and study to become a teacher of the visually impaired."
NAME: Kaylee Ragon.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Senior, Oklahoma School for the Blind.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Tecumseh.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Senior class president, cheerleader, jazz band member, wrestler, track team member FCCLA member, yearbook staff, and teacher’s aide.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Oklahoma Honor Society, DRS Student of the Year 2016, first place at state FCCLA STAR Event Children's Literature 2018, class valedictorian.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I completed an internship at Muskogee Early Childhood Center during the second semester of my senior year. I’m also a teacher’s aide at Barnard Elementary School in Tecumseh on Fridays when OSB is not in session."
