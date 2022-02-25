Education Spotlight — Kayleigh Boydston

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My highest honor so far would have to be getting salutatorian of my class in middle school as well as this year, my senior year. I have managed to maintain a 4.4 GPA for my time being in high school."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It has made my family and friends proud of who I have become, and it feels as though all my hard work has paid off."
How much work did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"To achieve a 4.4 GPA, I have been taking concurrent classes at Connors State College. Taking college classes on top of high school classes and activities definitely took some extra work."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to continue taking classes at Connors and major in business administration to pursue a career in real estate."
NAME: Kayleigh Boydston.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Oktaha High School senior.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: Oktaha’s show team and archery team, National Honor Society.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Archery MVP, State FFA Degree, Salutatorian, several plaques and buckles from cattle grading, many buckles from showing goats, Oklahoma and National Honor Society, Superintendents Honor Roll.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: I have volunteered for the Gospel Rescue Mission and the Regional Food Bank. I have also volunteered several times to pick up trash around the town of Oktaha and help within the school.
